Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

EU Leaders to Discuss Ukraine, EU-NATO Cooperation at Upcoming Summit - European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Leaders of the EU member states will discuss latest developments in the Ukrainian conflict, cooperation between the European Union and NATO, among other issues, during their meeting in Brussels from June 29-30, the European Council said on Wednesday.

"Over the course of this two-day summit in Brussels, EU leaders will discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine, as well as the economy, security and defence, migration and external relations ... Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July, leaders will also discuss EU-NATO cooperation," a statement by the council read.

During the meeting, relations between the EU and China as well as Latin America and Caribbean states are also expected to be on the agenda, the statement added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the EU summit. Together with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, he is expected to give a short press conference ahead of the event, the alliance said.

Earlier in the month, Swedish Minister for European Union Affairs Jessika Roswall said that the European Council would convene "to deal with Ukraine, economy, security and defense as well as migration," with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to speak at the meeting via video address.

