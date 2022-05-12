UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders To Discuss Ukraine's Application To EU Membership In June - French Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Ukraine's application for EU membership will be discussed at the level of heads of state and government in the European Council in June, a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Ukraine's application for EU membership, which is currently being considered by the European Commission, will be discussed at the level of heads of state and government in the European Council in June," the diplomat told a briefing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kiev had submitted the second part of Ukraine's questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status and expects to hear an ultimate decision from the European Union in June.

More Stories From World

