EU Leaders To Hold Emergency Talks On Belarus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

EU leaders to hold emergency talks on Belarus crisis

EU leaders will hold an emergency video summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Belarus, where protests are swelling against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko

EU leaders will hold an emergency video summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Belarus, where protests are swelling against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader. Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed," EU Council President Charles Michel tweeted, saying the meeting would begin at 12:00 pm (1000 GMT).

