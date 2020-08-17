UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Hold Emergency Talks On Belarus Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:28 PM

EU leaders to hold emergency talks on Belarus crisis

EU leaders will hold emergency video talks on Wednesday on the crisis in Belarus, where protests are swelling against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :EU leaders will hold emergency video talks on Wednesday on the crisis in Belarus, where protests are swelling against the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The meeting was called by EU Council President Charles Michel after Russia said it was ready to provide military help to its ally Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to condemn Lukashenko's election win and a subsequent violent crackdown on protesters by riot police.

"The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader," Michel tweeted, saying Wednesday's virtual meeting would begin at 12:00 pm (1000 GMT).

"Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed."A European source said Michel decided to call the summit in view of the spike in tensions over the weekend.

