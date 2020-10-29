EU Leaders to Hold Video Conference to Coordinate Actions Against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The heads of the European Union's states and governments will participate in a video conference set at 17:30 GMT on Thursday, which has been initiated by President of the European Council Charles Michel, to coordinate collective effort to fight the pandemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The heads of the European Union's states and governments will participate in a video conference set at 17:30 GMT on Thursday, which has been initiated by President of the European Council Charles Michel, to coordinate collective effort to fight the pandemic.

"Every day counts. What we need now is determined action on an unequivocally European level, based on two pillars: testing and contact tracing, and vaccines," Michel said.

On Tuesday the president stressed that "the EU member states must reach consensus on common rules for self-isolation and quarantine", increase the number of tests and organize the vaccination campaign.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 6,466,450 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK, with 213,207 deaths.

The rapid growth of the COVID-19 infections forced the European leaders to impose a curfew, lockdown or even declare a state of emergency to contain the spread of the virus.�