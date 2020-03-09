UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Hold Video Conference Tuesday On Virus Response

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

European Union leaders will hold a videoconference Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :European Union leaders will hold a videoconference Tuesday aimed at coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak on the continent, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

"To deal with COVID-19, unity is strength. I call on our European partners to act urgently to coordinate health measures, research efforts and our economic response," Macron added in a separate Twitter post.

Your Thoughts and Comments

