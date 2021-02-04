EU Leaders to Hold Virtual Meetings Late February on COVID-19 Coordination, Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Leaders of the 27 EU nations will hold virtual meetings in late February to discuss COVID-19 coordination and security, Barend Leyts, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said on Wednesday.

"On 25 February at 3pm @eucopresident [Michel] will chair a #EU27 videoconference on #COVID19 coordination.

This meeting will be followed by a second #EU27 VTC [video teleconference] on 26 February at 9am on security and defence & on Southern Neighborhood," Leyts said in a tweet.

This will be their second meeting this year, after the 27 leaders held talks on January 21. The European Union has since seen its vaccination effort slow down over supply issues, leading to contentious standoffs with manufacturers, the United Kingdom and with each other.