EU Leaders to Participate in UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine - Albania Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The leaders of the European Union, including European Council President Charles Michel, will participate in the upcoming UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for June 6, Albanian Ambassador to the United Nations Albania Ferit Hoxha said on Wednesday.

"The European Union representatives will be in town.

Charles Michel, the President of the Council of the European Union, will be in town. He will participate in that meeting," Hoxha said during a press briefing.

Hoxha pointed out that government and civil society of numerous countries will participate in the UN Security Council meeting.

On June 1, Albania assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.