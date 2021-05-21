EU Leaders to Task EU Commission With Preparing Report on Relations With Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) At the European Council summit, EU leaders will task the European Commission and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell with preparing a report on the strategy of relations with Russia, a senior European source told reporters in Brussels.

EU leaders will also condemn Russia's actions against the member states, call for solidarity with both the member states and the bloc's eastern partners, the source added.

Answering a question from journalists about possible proposals for expanding sanctions against Russia, the source explained that some EU countries at the summit might propose sanctions against Russia, others might have the opposite opinion.

The European Union wants stable relations with Russia, the question is how to achieve this, he concluded.