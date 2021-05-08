EU Leaders Touched Upon Russia at Informal Summit - Source

European leaders briefly discussed Russia and its row with the Czech Republic at an informal summit in Portugal on Saturday, an EU source told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) European leaders briefly discussed Russia and its row with the Czech Republic at an informal summit in Portugal on Saturday, an EU source told Sputnik.

Asked whether the issue of Russia was raised at the meeting of 27 heads of state, the source said "Yes, indeed.

"

"[The] Czech Republic incident was discussed first, with [Czech Prime Minister Andrej] Babis explaining what happened and then a short debate in view of strategic discussion on May 25," they said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that EU leaders would meet again on May 25 to revisit the topic of Russia in detail.

Tensions between Brussels and Moscow escalated in April after Babis blamed Russian spies for a deadly explosion that ripped through an ammo depot in a Czech town in 2014. Russia called the accusation absurd.