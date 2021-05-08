UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Touched Upon Russia At Informal Summit - Source

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

EU Leaders Touched Upon Russia at Informal Summit - Source

European leaders briefly discussed Russia and its row with the Czech Republic at an informal summit in Portugal on Saturday, an EU source told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) European leaders briefly discussed Russia and its row with the Czech Republic at an informal summit in Portugal on Saturday, an EU source told Sputnik.

Asked whether the issue of Russia was raised at the meeting of 27 heads of state, the source said "Yes, indeed.

"

"[The] Czech Republic incident was discussed first, with [Czech Prime Minister Andrej] Babis explaining what happened and then a short debate in view of strategic discussion on May 25," they said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that EU leaders would meet again on May 25 to revisit the topic of Russia in detail.

Tensions between Brussels and Moscow escalated in April after Babis blamed Russian spies for a deadly explosion that ripped through an ammo depot in a Czech town in 2014. Russia called the accusation absurd.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Brussels Portugal Czech Republic April May

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.