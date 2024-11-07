EU leaders urge Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'

(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The leaders of France, Germany, and Poland called on Georgia Thursday to quickly probe "numerous irregularities" during a recent parliamentary poll won by the Russia-leaning ruling party but contested by the pro-Western opposition.

In a joint statement, the EU countries' leaders said they were "deeply concerned by the numerous irregularities and voter intimidation" reported during the vote.

They added they would not be able to support the ex-Soviet republic's ambitions to join the European Union unless it showed it was serious about carrying out necessary reforms.

"If Georgia does not change course by demonstrating concrete efforts in terms of reform.

.. we will not be able to support the opening of accession negotiations with this country to the European Union," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a joint statement.

The pro-Western opposition in Georgia, a small country tucked in the Caucasus, has refused to recognise the ruling Georgian Dream party's win in the October 26 election or to enter the newly elected parliament, which it calls "illegitimate".

The European Union and the United States blasted "irregularities" in the vote, while Georgian Dream's opponents have accused it of putting the Caucasus country on a pro-Kremlin track.