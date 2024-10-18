EU Leaders Urge New Laws To Speed Up Migrant Returns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) EU leaders called Thursday for urgent new legislation to increase and speed up migrant returns on Thursday, after a summit in Brussels that crystallised a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.
The heads of the bloc's 27 nations said that day-long talks saw "in-depth" discussions on migration -- an issue that has shot up the political agenda following hard-right gains in several countries.
"The European Council calls for determined action at all levels to facilitate, increase and speed up returns from the European Union," the leaders wrote in conclusions to their summit, asking the European Commission to submit new legislation to that effect.
New ways to prevent and counter irregular migration should also be considered, the text read, in an apparent reference to a much-discussed proposal to create return centres outside the European Union, which did not get an outright mention.
"We recognise that we need to think out of the box in order to address this pressing concern," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters before the talks.
Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted a mini-summit just ahead of the main event to discuss a common approach with 10 like-minded countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Hungary and Greece.
In a nod to the growing influence of immigration hawks, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was also present.
But divisions remained on the next steps, with no concrete plans laid out in the final text.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the idea of return centres, saying they were not a viable answer to the migration challenges of a large country.
"If we all followed the rules we have together, we would already be much further ahead," he said.
Germany is among nations that want an early implementation of a landmark migration pact struck this year, which hardens border procedures and requires countries to take in asylum seekers from "frontline" states or provide money and resources.
But others say the package, set to come into force in June 2026, falls short.
- 'Innovative solutions' -
The call to speed up returns echoed a proposal backed by a majority of states that earlier this year called for the EU to explore "innovative solutions" to deal with migration, as Meloni posted on X on Thursday.
That was followed by a letter from von der Leyen this week that promised action and said the bloc will draw lessons from a deal Italy struck with Albania to send some migrants there.
Yet some countries, including Spain, poured cold water on the more radical ideas, also noting the need for regular immigration routes amid a workforce shortage and an ageing population, a diplomatic source said.
"Safe and legal pathways" were "key for regular and orderly migration", the final statement said.
Disagreements caused a previous effort to overhaul migrant return rules to fail in 2018.
"All these solutions of 'migration hubs', as they are called, have never shown in the past to be very effective, and they are always very expensive," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters.
Recent Stories
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
Electricity meters to be installed in all Sindh govt residential colonies
Judicial reforms are need of the hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From World
-
Kenya Senate votes to remove deputy president in historic impeachment1 minute ago
-
Over 1.8 million in war-shattered Gaza face extreme hunger, UN study11 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid fans dismiss 'fake' Mbappe rape reports51 minutes ago
-
Zelensky's 'victory plan' finds doubters in Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Night Highlights Opportunities for IT Sector Growth3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE Met with Director General of Economy and Tourism Dubai3 hours ago
-
US retail sales pick up pace in September4 hours ago
-
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter: UN4 hours ago
-
EU leaders talk tough on migration, but divided on action6 hours ago
-
German UNIFIL warship intercepts drone off Lebanon6 hours ago
-
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover7 hours ago