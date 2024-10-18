EU Leaders Urge New Laws To Speed Up Migrant Returns
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) EU leaders called Thursday for urgent new legislation to increase and speed up migrant returns, after a Brussels summit that crystallised a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.
The 27 European leaders said their day-long talks saw "in-depth" discussions on migration -- an issue that has shot up the political agenda following hard-right gains in several countries.
"The European Council calls for determined action at all levels to facilitate, increase and speed up returns from the European Union," they wrote in summit conclusions, asking the European Commission to submit new legislation.
New ways to prevent and counter irregular migration should also be considered, the text read, in an apparent reference to controversial proposals to create return centres outside the European Union, which did not get an outright mention.
Such a move would not be "trivial" but had been discussed, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.
Currently less than 20 percent of people ordered to leave the bloc are returned to their country of origin, according to EU data.
