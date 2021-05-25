EU Leaders Voice Solidarity With Latvia Over Expulsion of Diplomats From Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The European Council expressed solidarity with Latvia over what it deemed was unjustified expulsion of the country's diplomats from Minsk, during a summit in Brussels on Monday.

"The European Council ... stands in solidarity with Latvia following the unjustified expulsion of Latvian diplomats," the final statement reads.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian foreign ministry announced its decision to expel the Latvian ambassador and other diplomats after Riga's city authorities replaced the Belarusian state flag with a red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition for the upcoming hockey world championship.

In response, the Latvian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of Belarus to inform him about symmetrical actions and the expulsion of Belarusian diplomats "before the normalization of relations."