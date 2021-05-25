UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Voice Solidarity With Latvia Over Expulsion Of Diplomats From Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

EU Leaders Voice Solidarity With Latvia Over Expulsion of Diplomats From Minsk

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The European Council expressed solidarity with Latvia over what it deemed was unjustified expulsion of the country's diplomats from Minsk, during a summit in Brussels on Monday.

"The European Council ... stands in solidarity with Latvia following the unjustified expulsion of Latvian diplomats," the final statement reads.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian foreign ministry announced its decision to expel the Latvian ambassador and other diplomats after Riga's city authorities replaced the Belarusian state flag with a red-white flag used by the Belarusian opposition for the upcoming hockey world championship.

In response, the Latvian Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of Belarus to inform him about symmetrical actions and the expulsion of Belarusian diplomats "before the normalization of relations."

Related Topics

Hockey World Minsk Brussels Riga Belarus Latvia From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

2 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

3 hours ago

Algeria rights group blasts pre-election 'repressi ..

42 minutes ago

African migrant facing expulsion from Italy kills ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.