Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 07:30 AM

EU Leaders Voice Support for 'Key Principles, Objectives' of Zelenskyy's 'Peace Formula'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Leaders of the European Union at the Brussels summit on Thursday called for the "widest possible international support" for the "key principles and objectives" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula," whereas the EU institutions have previously stated their full and unconditional support for the entire Ukrainian initiative.

"The European Union and its Member States will intensify their diplomatic outreach efforts and continue to cooperate with Ukraine and other countries to ensure the widest possible international support for the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, including through an upcoming Global Peace Summit," the document titled European Council Conclusions on Ukraine and Security and Defence read.

The EU leaders added that "any initiative for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine must be based on full respect for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders" while avoiding using already the traditional phrase that the EU will not support the initiative that will lead to the "freezing" of the Ukraine conflict.

In early June, a source in Moscow told Sputnik that Zelenskyy's so-called peace summit has as little to do with a peaceful settlement as his "peace formula," adding that anyone who agrees to participate in it would automatically be a supporter of continued armed confrontation in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Western partners have repeatedly called on Russia to hold peace talks, while Ukraine has enshrined its refusal to negotiate in law. Moscow said it would be open to peace talks as long as Ukraine recognizes the territorial changes that have taken place in the course of the conflict. Zelenskyy's peace plan, on the other hand, insists on the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity.

