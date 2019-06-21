EU Leaders Vote to Extend Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months- Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The leaders of the European Union have voted to prong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, the European Council said on Thursday.

"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity 5 years after Russia's illegal annexation of #Crimea & #Sevastopol. EU leaders just agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months #EUCO," the EU Council said on Twitter.

Existing sanctions expire on July 31. They concern financial, energy and defense sectors.

European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a major two-day summit to discuss the best equipped for top posts for the bloc, as well as sanctions against Russia, climate change, global security and other issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the first official decision of the bloc was the extension of sanctions on Russia for what it considers to be an "annexation" of Crimea until June 2020. The restrictions include bans on imports of goods produced in Crimea and on investment in the region.