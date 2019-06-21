UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Vote To Extend Economic Sanctions Against Russia For Another 6 Months- Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:10 AM

EU Leaders Vote to Extend Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months- Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The leaders of the European Union have voted to prong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, the European Council said on Thursday.

"The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to  Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity 5 years after Russia's illegal annexation of #Crimea & #Sevastopol. EU leaders just agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months #EUCO," the EU Council said on Twitter.

Existing sanctions expire on July 31. They concern financial, energy and defense sectors.

European leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for a major two-day summit to discuss the best equipped for top posts for the bloc, as well as sanctions against Russia, climate change, global security and other issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the first official decision of the bloc was the extension of sanctions on Russia for what it considers to be an "annexation" of Crimea until June 2020. The restrictions include bans on imports of goods produced in Crimea and on investment in the region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter European Union Brussels June July 2020 Best Top

Recent Stories

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

23 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

23 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

25 minutes ago

US Mission of SDC Condemns IS Plot to Bomb Pittsbu ..

25 minutes ago

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Supp ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.