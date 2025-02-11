Open Menu

EU Leaders Vow 'firm' Response To US Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM

EU leaders vow 'firm' response to US tariffs

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday to retaliate firmly against US President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said the European Union would present a united front and "act together as the largest market in the world".

Trump signed executive orders to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12, despite warnings from Europe and China.

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminium exports," European Commission president von der Leyen said in a statement.

"Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered -- they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures. The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers," she added.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said it was "a lose-lose scenario", warning that tariffs were "economically counterproductive".

"By imposing tariffs, the US will be taxing its own citizens, raising costs for its own business, and fuelling inflation," he told the EU parliament in Strasbourg, France.

In one executive order, Trump said: "As of March 12, 2025, all imports of aluminum articles and derivative aluminium articles from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Mexico, EU countries, and the UK shall be subject to the additional ad valorem tariff."

He issued a separate order for steel, which said it would apply to all imports from the same countries the aluminium tariffs hit, as well as to Brazil, Japan and South Korea.

The US president indicated further additional customs duties could be on the way for cars, pharmaceuticals and computer chips.

His latest orders will feel like deja vu for Europe.

In 2018, Trump slapped tariffs during his first presidency on steel and aluminium exports -- forcing the EU to respond with its own higher duties.

The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU also said on Tuesday that it opposed Trump's decision, warning it would "have a wide-reaching and overwhelmingly negative impact on jobs, prosperity and security on both sides of the Atlantic".

Recent Stories

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

14 minutes ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

20 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

46 minutes ago
 UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

46 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

1 hour ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

1 hour ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From World