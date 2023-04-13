EU Leaders Want to Maintain Close Trade Relations With China - Polish Prime Minister

Leaders of the European Union are eager to maintain close trade relations with China as demonstrated in their latest visits to the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Leaders of the European Union are eager to maintain close trade relations with China as demonstrated in their latest visits to the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"They (European leaders) want also (that) the selling of high margin products to China continues. The wake-up call with regards to China is very soft, very weak in Europe, across the EU, and you could see this over the last couple of weeks, some European leaders went to Beijing also, and this was quite clear," Morawiecki said during the conversation session at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Such visits only made Europe more dependent on China, the prime minister stated, adding that some European countries were making the same mistake with China that they made with Russia, becoming dependent on Russian gas.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China on an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.

The EU announced last week that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell would also visit China from April 13-15.