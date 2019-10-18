EU leaders want to meet with Turkish President Erdogan

French President said he decided with German chancellor and British prime minister to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the following weeks

Speaking in a press conference after EU Leaders' Summit in Brussels on Friday, Emmanuel Macron said they have taken a joint decision over Turkey.

"We stopped weapons exports to Turkey. We decided with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and [British Prime Minister Boris] Johnson to meet with President Erdogan in the following weeks. Probably we will meet in London," Macron said.