MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed China's move to join the UN-backed COVAX initiative to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier in the weak, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that China was joining the initiative along with South Korea and the Pacific island nation of Nauru.

"I welcome China's willingness to join #COVAX. We are all in this together. Multilateralism is key to reaching our #GlobalGoal of access to vaccines everywhere, for everyone who needs them.

We look forward to working with China and other partners on this," the EU's chief executive said on Twitter.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell also welcomed the announcement on Twitter by saying that "only a truly global effort and commitment can win the fight against the pandemic."

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.