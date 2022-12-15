EU Leaders Will Not Agree on 9th Package of Sanctions Against Russia on Thursday - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The EU leaders will not agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday as further negotiations are needed at the level of ambassadors, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"I do not think the agreement will come from this meeting (on Thursday), we will have to continue working at the level of the COREPER (the EU Permanent Representatives Committee)," Borrell said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.