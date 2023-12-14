Open Menu

EU Leaders Wrestle With Orban Over Ukraine Support

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

EU leaders wrestle with Orban over Ukraine support

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) EU leaders will face off against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday as he threatens to veto a massive aid package and a start to membership talks for Ukraine.

The crunch summit in Brussels -- which diplomats fear could drag on longer than the two days planned -- comes as fears mount over Western backing for Ukraine nearly two years into Russia's war.

Kyiv is desperately seeking to improve the narrative after President Volodymyr Zelensky failed in Washington to win over Republican lawmakers blocking support from the United States.

