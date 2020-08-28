EU Leadership Praises Abe for Strengthening Partnership Between Japan, Europe

The leaders of the European Union, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday thanked outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for contributing to building stronger relations between Japan and the EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The leaders of the European Union, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday thanked outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for contributing to building stronger relations between Japan and the EU.

Earlier in the day, Abe officially announced his decision to resign for health reasons. He has already informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is the leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, a part of the ruling coalition.

"I would like to thank PM [Shinzo Abe] for the close and strong partnership the #EU & #Japan have built under his leadership. You have helped make Japan a pillar of today's multilateral system. I wish you good health and hope to meet you again soon, my friend," President of the European Council Michel tweeted.

His sentiment was echoed by President of the European Commission von der Leyen.

"Thank you [Shinzo Abe] or your dedication & contribution to enhancing EU-Japan relations. Under your leadership, our partnership has never been stronger or more crucial," she wrote on Twitter.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Twitter as well to laud his Japanese counterpart.

"Australia is thankful for the true friend we have had in Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan. His leadership, wisdom, generosity and vision have championed the cause of peace, freedom and prosperity in our region and the world more broadly," Morrison wrote.

Dutch Minister-President Mark Rutte reminisced about his experience with the Japanese politician.

"Sorry to hear about my Japanese colleague @AbeShinzo stepping down as prime minister. I can look back on a warm and long-lasting partnership. Our conversations in Rotterdam last year and during the G20 in Osaka come to mind. I wish him a lot of strength," Rutte wrote.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz joined the list of high-ranking officials praising Abe.

"I would like to thank PM @AbeShinzo for the excellent cooperation between #Japan & #Austria and offer my best wishes for his good health. It was an honour to be his guest last year in #Tokyo at the occasion of 150 years of our bilateral relations," Kurz tweeted.

His German counterpart, Angela Merkel, lamented Abe's departure and wished him good health.

"I have not yet had an opportunity to talk with Shinzo Abe, but, of course, I feel sorry about this resignation and wish him all the best health-wise. We had a very good partnership," Merkel said during a press conference.

The retiring prime minister is leaving office due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite those circumstances, he once again assumed the prime minister's chair in 2012 and went on to become the longest-serving Japanese head of government.

During his time in office, Abe has been trying to foster good relations with the EU, most notably by negotiating the Economic Partnership Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two sides.