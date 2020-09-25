UrduPoint.com
EU Leads International Efforts To Fund COVID-19 Vaccines, Tests, Treatments - Michel

Fri 25th September 2020

The European Union has been leading international cooperation efforts that have managed to raise almost 16 billion euros ($18.5 billion) to facilitate development and distribution of medical treatments, vaccines and tests, necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday

"The European Union, for its part, has been at the forefront of international cooperation, which has raised nearly 16 billion euros to fund the research and deployment of vaccines, tests, and treatments, and we are mobilized alongside all the players involved to ensure that these vaccines and treatments are universally accessible and affordable," Michel told the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

