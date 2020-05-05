EU-Led Pledging Event Raises $8Bln to Fund Global Efforts to Fight COVID-19- Von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

The international EU-led pledging conference has collected a total of 7.4 billion ($8 billion) euros to launch global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

"We have made it. Today is a defining moment for the global community.

At a time when we are sitting further apart unusual, the world has shown it is standing closer together than ever before. And in the space of just a few hours, we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, and all this money will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation, and it will create a truly unique global public good," von der Leyen said.