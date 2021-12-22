EU Legal Action Against Poland Over Judicial Independence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:11 PM
The EU announced on Wednesday it is launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining the independence of its national judiciary
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The EU announced on Wednesday it is launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining the independence of its national judiciary.
EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the infringement proceedings targeted Poland for breaching "general principles of autonomy, primacy (of EU law)" by violating the requirement its courts be "independent and impartial".