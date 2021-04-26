EU legal action over vaccines 'without merit': AstraZeneca

EU legal action taken against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in its delivery of Covid vaccines is "without merit", the drugs giant said Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :EU legal action taken against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in its delivery of Covid vaccines is "without merit", the drugs giant said Monday.

"We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible," the company said in a statement after the European Commission launched proceedings.