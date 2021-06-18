UrduPoint.com
EU Lifts Coronavirus Travel Ban On US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian, Serbian Citizens

Fri 18th June 2021

The European Union officially approved the June 16 decision to lift the previously introduced COVID-19-related travel ban on US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian and Serbian citizens, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union officially approved the June 16 decision to lift the previously introduced COVID-19-related travel ban on US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian and Serbian citizens, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.

It is also recommended to lift restrictions on China's Hong Kong and Macau regions on the basis of reciprocity.

More Stories From World

