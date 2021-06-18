EU Lifts Coronavirus Travel Ban on US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian, Serbian Citizens

The European Union officially approved the June 16 decision to lift the previously introduced COVID-19-related travel ban on US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian and Serbian citizens, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union officially approved the June 16 decision to lift the previously introduced COVID-19-related travel ban on US, Albanian, Lebanese, Macedonian and Serbian citizens, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.

It is also recommended to lift restrictions on China's Hong Kong and Macau regions on the basis of reciprocity.