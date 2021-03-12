EU Lifts Sanctions on Family of Egyptian Ex-President Mubarak, Senior Officials - Council

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The European Union said on Friday it was lifting sanctions imposed on the sons of Egyptian ex-President Hosni Mubarak, Alaa and Gamal, his wife Suzanne, as well as former ministers.

"The Council today decided to revoke the EU framework for sanctions against persons identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Egyptian state funds, and, to that effect, to lift the restrictive measures currently in force against nine Egyptian individuals," the European Council said in a statement.

The measures, which were initially adopted in 2011, involved freezing assets of the nine listed individuals. The European Council confirmed to Sputnik that the framework of sanctions included Mubarak's family and ex-ministers.

"Following the most recent review of the nine listings still in force, the Council concluded that the regime had served its purpose. EU restrictive measures are not punitive. They intend to bring about a positive change in the third countries concerned. The EU's sanctions regime related to the misappropriation of Egyptian state funds served to promote the objectives of the EU-Egypt partnership in the context of the Common Foreign and Security Policy," the statement read.

Mubarak himself, who died in February 2020, was also on the sanctions list. He and his family had challenged the punitive measures in court