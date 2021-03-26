EU Lifts Sanctions on Senior Libyan Politician Khalifa Ghwell

The European Union decided on Friday to lift sanctions on Khalifa Ghwell, a former premier of the Libyan general national congress that used to rival the UN-backed unity government in Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The European Union decided on Friday to lift sanctions on Khalifa Ghwell, a former premier of the Libyan general national congress that used to rival the UN-backed unity government in Tripoli.

"The Council today decided not to maintain Khalifa Ghwell...

on the list of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictive measures in view of their role in acts that threaten the peace, stability and security of Libya," a statement read.

Ghwell was slapped with a travel ban and an asset freeze alongside Tobruk parliament speaker Aguila Saleh and the congress's president Nouri Abusahmain in 2016. His listing expires on April 2. Saleh and Abusahmain had sanctions on them lifted in October.