UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Lifts Sanctions On Senior Libyan Politician Khalifa Ghwell

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

EU Lifts Sanctions on Senior Libyan Politician Khalifa Ghwell

The European Union decided on Friday to lift sanctions on Khalifa Ghwell, a former premier of the Libyan general national congress that used to rival the UN-backed unity government in Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The European Union decided on Friday to lift sanctions on Khalifa Ghwell, a former premier of the Libyan general national congress that used to rival the UN-backed unity government in Tripoli.

"The Council today decided not to maintain Khalifa Ghwell...

on the list of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictive measures in view of their role in acts that threaten the peace, stability and security of Libya," a statement read.

Ghwell was slapped with a travel ban and an asset freeze alongside Tobruk parliament speaker Aguila Saleh and the congress's president Nouri Abusahmain in 2016. His listing expires on April 2. Saleh and Abusahmain had sanctions on them lifted in October.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Tripoli Libya April October Congress 2016 Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Al Wahda relentless on top of Mother of Nation Jiu ..

5 minutes ago

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Charge d'Affaire ..

4 minutes ago

5th WIFF to begin from Mar 27

4 minutes ago

VWA stages protest for acceptance of demands

8 minutes ago

US B-1 Bombers Accomplished First Ever Landing in ..

8 minutes ago

Excise Police recover 40 kgs charas, accused arres ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.