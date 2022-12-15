UrduPoint.com

EU Likely To Further Delay Adoption Of 9th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 11:20 PM

The European Union is likely to further delay the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, as Poland and the Baltic states oppose the proposed exemptions for Russian grain and fertilizer exports, an EU source told Sputnik

European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the EU might agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia before the European Council summit on Thursday, December 15. However, already after the beginning of the summit, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed doubts that the bloc would reach an agreement on the sanctions in the coming hours.

"There are some delays in regards to the approval of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, as several member states are pushing for a harder stance when it comes to the transition of fertilizers form the EU ports. Poland and the three Baltic states are opposing at this stage," the source said.

In this regard, the source dismissed media reports suggesting the possibility of the draft of new Russia sanctions to be agreed on and adopted in the night from Thursday to Friday, despite the ongoing discussions between the EU leaders.

"I don't think this is likely. Even if the leaders agree on a political level tonight, which I still don't think is likely today, then the draft should be also studied and further developed into a legal format, which needs a few more rounds of negotiations with the member states," the source told Sputnik.

However, despite the current disagreements, the EU will adopt the ninth package of Russian sanctions "in one way or another," the source said, though adding that some member states must be "more flexible" on the issue of fertilizers transit from EU ports to support third countries and avoid a global food crisis.

"It is also important for the EU to make sure to all international partners that when it comes to food security, the union takes all steps in order to support and help in every aspect. Sanctions are not connected in any way with the current global food crisis, and the EU is focusing on supporting the global food chain by all means," the source said.

The European Commission presented proposals for the new package of sanctions against Russia on December 7. The union was initially expected to approve it at a meeting of foreign ministers on December 12, but the member states failed to agree on the restrictions due to disagreements over a number of issues. In particular, some EU countries are urging Brussels to adjust the document so that the sanctions do not interfere with supplies of Russian grain and fertilizers, while several other governments and transport operators are pushing for strict limits on their transit.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow.

