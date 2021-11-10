EU Likely to Impose New Belarus Sanctions Over Migration Crisis Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The European Union might impose new sanctions on Belarus next week targeting about 30 individuals and entities including Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and the country's airlines Belavia, the media reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

New sanctions can be imposed as a response to the arrival of migrants to the Polish-Belarusian border, which was allegedly organized by the Belarusian authorities, according to Reuters.

On Monday, thousands of illegal migrants moved to the Polish border from Belarus. On Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants were reported to have set up camps near Poland on the Belarusian side.

The refugees tried to go through the border barriers as the Polish authorities refused to let them enter. Warsaw, Prague, and Vilnius have called upon the EU to impose new sanctions on Minsk over the recent developments.

Recently, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported on a surging number of illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon." The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his country can no longer afford tight border controls.