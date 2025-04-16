EU Lists Seven 'safe' Countries Of Origin, Tightening Asylum Rules
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The European Union on Wednesday published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc.
The European Commission said it was proposing to designate Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia as "safe countries of origin".
The move is set to allow EU governments to process asylum applications filed from citizens of those countries more quickly -- by introducing a presumption that such applications lack merit.
"Many member states are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration.
EU candidate countries would also, in principle, meet the criteria to be designated as safe countries, exceptions being when they are hit by a conflict, the commission said.
The EU had already presented a similar list in 2015, but the plan was abandoned due to heated debates over whether or not to include Turkey.
Brussels has been under pressure to clamp down on irregular arrivals and facilitate deportations, following a souring of public opinion on migration that has fuelled hard-right electoral gains in several countries.
Led by hawks including Sweden, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands, EU leaders called in October for urgent new legislation to increase and speed up returns and for the commission to assess "innovative" ways to counter irregular migration.
In response, last month the commission unveiled a planned reform of the 27-nation bloc's return system, which opened the way for member states to set up migrant return centres outside the EU.
Currently less than 20 percent of people ordered to leave the bloc are returned to their country of origin, according to EU data.
Recent Stories
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi meets Malaysian leaders in diplomatic charm offensive7 minutes ago
-
PSG keep Champions League bid alive, despite old ghosts reappearing7 minutes ago
-
Italy hails EU safe-country rules as 'success' for govt7 minutes ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules7 minutes ago
-
New attacks target France prison guard cars, home7 minutes ago
-
WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics7 minutes ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China17 minutes ago
-
Barca suffer morale blow in Dortmund amid quadruple hunt57 minutes ago
-
Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Studies Center inaugurated at Shenzhen University1 hour ago
-
Barca suffer morale blow in Dortmund amid quadruple hunt1 hour ago
-
China tells Trump to 'stop threatening and blackmailing'1 hour ago