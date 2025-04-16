EU Lists Seven 'safe' Countries Of Origin, Tightening Asylum Rules
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The European Union on Wednesday published a list of seven countries it considers "safe", in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in the bloc.
The European Commission said it was proposing to designate Kosovo, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Morocco and Tunisia as "safe countries of origin".
The move, criticised by rights groups, is set to allow EU governments to process asylum applications filed from citizens of those countries more quickly -- by introducing a presumption that such claims lack merit.
"Many member states are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration.
Brussels has been under pressure to clamp down on irregular arrivals and facilitate deportations, following a souring of public opinion on migration that has fuelled hard-right electoral gains in several countries.
On Wednesday, the commission said EU candidate nations would also in principle meet the criteria to be designated as safe countries.
But it also laid out exceptions, including when they are hit by a conflict -- something that would for example exclude Ukraine.
The EU had already presented a similar list in 2015 but the plan was abandoned due to heated debates over whether or not to include Turkey, another candidate for membership.
The list published Wednesday can be expanded or reviewed over time and was drawn up looking at nations from which a significant number of applicants currently come, the commission said.
Several member states already designate countries they deem "safe" with regard to asylum -- France's list for instance includes Mongolia, Serbia and Cape Verde.
The EU effort aims to harmonise rules and ensure that all members have the same baseline.
States can individually add countries to the EU list, but not subtract from it.
Recent Stories
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
More Stories From World
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules5 minutes ago
-
Trump says Harvard a 'joke' undeserving of US federal funding25 minutes ago
-
Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs25 minutes ago
-
South Africa's 'cradle of humankind' caves reopen to public45 minutes ago
-
Trump to meet Japan envoy for tariff negotiations45 minutes ago
-
None spared in Nigeria gun, machete massacre: survivors45 minutes ago
-
China's Xi meets Malaysian leaders in diplomatic charm offensive55 minutes ago
-
PSG keep Champions League bid alive, despite old ghosts reappearing55 minutes ago
-
Italy hails EU safe-country rules as 'success' for govt55 minutes ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules55 minutes ago
-
New attacks target France prison guard cars, home55 minutes ago
-
WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics55 minutes ago