UrduPoint.com

EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement To Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps In Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps in Country

EU border management agency Frontex said on Thursday it had agreed with Lithuania on deployment of its standing corps, first time equipped with firearms for patrolling activities, on the country's borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) EU border management agency Frontex said on Thursday it had agreed with Lithuania on deployment of its standing corps, first time equipped with firearms for patrolling activities, on the country's borders,

"Today, on the margins of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri signed an agreement with Lithuania's Minister of Interior Agnė Bilotaitė to deploy Frontex standing corps officers equipped with service weapons provided by Lithuania," the agency said.

For the first time, the Frontex standing corps officers recruited as EU statutory staff will be able to carry firearms during patrols, it said.

"This agreement will be followed by similar agreements with other national authorities in the coming months," it said.

Related Topics

Lithuania Border Agreement

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

8 minutes ago
 Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosi ..

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

2 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some ..

JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some Misunderstandings - Russian E ..

2 minutes ago
 US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landi ..

US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landing Ability to Latest Model

2 minutes ago
 Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repet ..

Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repetition: It May Come to This

2 minutes ago
 UK tackles 'largest-ever' bird flu outbreak

UK tackles 'largest-ever' bird flu outbreak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.