EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) EU border management agency Frontex said on Thursday it had agreed with Lithuania on deployment of its standing corps, first time equipped with firearms for patrolling activities, on the country's borders,

"Today, on the margins of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri signed an agreement with Lithuania's Minister of Interior Agnė Bilotaitė to deploy Frontex standing corps officers equipped with service weapons provided by Lithuania," the agency said.

For the first time, the Frontex standing corps officers recruited as EU statutory staff will be able to carry firearms during patrols, it said.

"This agreement will be followed by similar agreements with other national authorities in the coming months," it said.