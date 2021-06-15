UrduPoint.com
EU Looking For More 'Predictable' Relationship With Russia - Commission Head

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Brussels sought to improve the relations with Russia toward more predictability.

"We must say that the EU-Russia relationship is currently more on a negative spiral, and you're all aware of the developments over the last years.

We would like to turn that into, if I may say so, a more predictable relationship," von der Leyen told reporters after the EU-US summit.

