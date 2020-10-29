UrduPoint.com
EU 'Looking Forward' For More Multilateral Engagement From US - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:44 PM

The European Union is looking forward to more engagement on the multilateral scene and climate change from the United States in next presidential term, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The European Union is looking forward to more engagement on the multilateral scene and climate change from the United States in next presidential term, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

The presidential election will be held on November 3.

"For the next term in the United States, in the relation between the European Union and the United States, we are looking forward to more engagement on the multilateral scene, for the rules-based multilateral system, that is for us important. We are looking forward to engage stronger in the fight against climate change," the head of the commission told a press conference.

"In any case, we will show respect for the choice which will be made by the American voters," President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

