EU Looking Forward To Continuing To Work With Israel's New Government - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 07:10 AM

EU Looking Forward to Continuing to Work With Israel's New Government - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union is looking forward to continuing to work with the new government of Israel that will be formed following the parliamentary elections in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said on Thursday.

"The highest electoral turnout since 2015 is testament to a vibrant Israeli democracy. While awaiting formation of a new government, looking forward to continuing EU work with Israel, to strengthen bilateral cooperation, advance stability in the region & promote our common values," Borrell said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Israel held its fifth early parliamentary election in three years. The Likud party headed by ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won most of the votes, and the right-religious coalition that may be formed will rely on a confident parliamentary majority of 64 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. The bloc of his opponents, headed by the current prime minister, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, has 46 votes, and another ten votes were claimed by the Arab parties.

