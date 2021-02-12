UrduPoint.com
EU Looking To Establish COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing Mechanism With Ukraine - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:24 AM

The European Union has already offered Ukraine assistance in procuring COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, and Brussels is looking for ways to establish a vaccine sharing mechanism at the EU level, Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said Thursday

"We are already helping Ukraine to gain access to vaccines through COVAX and are exploring ways to further support Ukraine through a vaccine sharing mechanism at the European Union level," Borrell said at a joint press conference after meeting with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Brussels.

