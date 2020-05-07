UrduPoint.com
EU Looks To Bolster Response To Money Laundering, Terror Financing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

The European Union's executive arm proposed an anti-money laundering action plan on Thursday that will see it adopt a single rule book and set up an EU-level oversight body

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The European Union's executive arm proposed an anti-money laundering action plan on Thursday that will see it adopt a single rule book and set up an EU-level oversight body.

"The aim of this new, comprehensive approach is to shut down any remaining loopholes and remove any weak links in the EU's rules," the European Commission said.

The six-step plan is to be implemented over the next 12 months. The commission will make sure that member states are held to the highest standard after a 2019 review found lapses at the national level.

In parallel, the executive body will start working on a more harmonized set of bloc-wide rules and an EU-level supervising authority and present its proposals in the first quarter of 2021.

