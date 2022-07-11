EU Losing 'Battle of Narratives' Over Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The European Union is losing "the global battle of narratives" concerning Ukraine and has to work further to change the situation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali.

"The global battle of narratives is in full swing and, for now, we are not winning. As the EU, we have to engage further to refute Russian lies and war propaganda, making it clear who is responsible for the aggression and hence its consequences," Borrell said on his blog on Sunday.

The official praised the consolidated stance of G20 countries, all of which, apart from Russia, supported the resolution condemning the Russian operation in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly. Still, Borrell pointed out that this unity breaks when it comes to discussing the steps forward and the consequences of the crisis. While the G7 and their allies are unanimous both in their sanctions pressure and "in trying to hold the regime accountable," others, the so-called majority of the "Global South," seem to have a different perspective.

Borrell also believes that most countries are reticent in "naming the aggressor" for a whole host of reasons: some are wary of the consequences for themselves, others complain about "double standards," seek to retain good relations with Russia or try to avoid jeopardizing their geopolitical interests.

The statement mentioned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who left the G20 Meeting after delivering his speech, with Borrell using this walkout as a proof "how much Russia really cares about multilateral fora."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.