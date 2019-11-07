EU lowers 2019 eurozone growth forecast to 1.1 percent

(@imziishan)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU slashed its already low growth forecast for the eurozone on Thursday, intensifying pressure on Germany and other rich countries to spend more to stimulate the economy in Europe.

The European Commission said the 19-country single Currency bloc would expand by just 1.1 percent this year, down from the 1.2 percent forecast in July.

The commission, which closely monitors public spending by the EU's 28-member states, said the eurozone economy would then rebound weakly to 1.2 percent in 2020 and 2021.