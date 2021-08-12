UrduPoint.com

EU Lowers Maximum Levels For Cadmium, Lead In Food To Limit Risk Of Cancer

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The European Commission announced on Wednesday it is lowering its maximum levels of such carcinogenic substances as cadmium and lead in foods sold in the European Union to limit the risk of cancer.

"Unhealthy food can increase risks of cancer.

We are setting new maximum levels for cadmium and lead in a wide range of food products," the commission tweeted.

According to the commission's statement, the new levels will apply on August 30 for lead and August 31 for cadmium.

The commission has not yet provided a list of the goods that will be covered by the new standards.

Cadmium is a chemical element that can be found in fruit, vegetables, grain and oilseed crops, while lead can be found in baby foods as well as spices and salt.

