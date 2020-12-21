EU Made No Decisions on Closing Borders With UK, Countries Will Decide - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The European Union did not take decisions at the supranational level on closing borders with the United Kingdom, restrictions on movement are in the national competence of the member states, a source in the Council of EU told reporters.

Contrary to some recent media reports, the EU never decided on a travel ban from the UK until midnight on Tuesday, he said.

At the same time, the EU is working on a coordinated approach to measures regarding communication with the UK, the source added.