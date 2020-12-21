UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Made No Decisions On Closing Borders With UK, Countries Will Decide - Source

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:20 PM

EU Made No Decisions on Closing Borders With UK, Countries Will Decide - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The European Union did not take decisions at the supranational level on closing borders with the United Kingdom, restrictions on movement are in the national competence of the member states, a source in the Council of EU told reporters.

Contrary to some recent media reports, the EU never decided on a travel ban from the UK until midnight on Tuesday, he said.

At the same time, the EU is working on a coordinated approach to measures regarding communication with the UK, the source added.

Related Topics

European Union Same United Kingdom Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

51 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

2 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.