EU Made Political Decision on Belarus Sanctions, Will Work on Technicalities - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Council has made a political decision to introduce sanctions on Belarus and will work on technicalities, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"The European Council takes the political decision that these sanctions are launched, and this political decision has been taken today. This was an important step that can be implemented immediately. And it is more a matter of technicalities now ," von der Leyen said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.