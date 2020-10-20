EU Makes Further Progress in Implementing Action Plan on Military Mobility Within Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The European Union has further advanced in facilitating military mobility within the bloc, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday in a press release as the bloc has presented the second Joint Report on the implementation of the Action Plan on Military Mobility earlier in the day.

"It [the report] also reflects the update of the military requirements and the updated gap analysis between the military and the civilian requirements as well significant progress in regulatory issues, such as the adoption of an EU Form (302) to streamline and simplify customs processes," the press release said.

The report also recognized the continued commitment by EU leaders to invest in transport infrastructure in order to adapt it to the military needs so that this can benefit the civilian movements as well.

The EU Action Plan on Military Mobility was launched back in 2018 and aims at facilitating rapid and unimpeded military movements within and beyond the bloc. The plan also enables EU member states to act faster and more effectively, while fully respecting their national sovereignty and decision-making.