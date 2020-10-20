UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Makes Further Progress In Implementing Action Plan On Military Mobility Within Bloc

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

EU Makes Further Progress in Implementing Action Plan on Military Mobility Within Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The European Union has further advanced in facilitating military mobility within the bloc, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday in a press release as the bloc has presented the second Joint Report on the implementation of the Action Plan on Military Mobility earlier in the day.

"It [the report] also reflects the update of the military requirements and the updated gap analysis between the military and the civilian requirements as well significant progress in regulatory issues, such as the adoption of an EU Form (302) to streamline and simplify customs processes," the press release said.

The report also recognized the continued commitment by EU leaders to invest in transport infrastructure in order to adapt it to the military needs so that this can benefit the civilian movements as well.

The EU Action Plan on Military Mobility was launched back in 2018 and aims at facilitating rapid and unimpeded military movements within and beyond the bloc. The plan also enables EU member states to act faster and more effectively, while fully respecting their national sovereignty and decision-making.

Related Topics

European Union Progress 2018

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

31 minutes ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

31 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

1 hour ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.