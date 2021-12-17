UrduPoint.com

EU Makes Medicines Offer To Defuse N. Ireland Row With UK

EU makes medicines offer to defuse N. Ireland row with UK

The European Commission on Friday made an offer on reforms to medicine supply rules, in a move to resolve months of feuding with Britain over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Commission on Friday made an offer on reforms to medicine supply rules, in a move to resolve months of feuding with Britain over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

"I kept my word and today the commission is delivering... ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland has access to the same medicines at the same time as in the rest of the United Kingdom," EU vice president Maros Sefcovic said.

