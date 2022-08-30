UrduPoint.com

EU Making Absurd Decisions In Relation To Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The European Union is making absurd decisions and demonstrates hate towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Step by step, unfortunately, Brussels and some European capitals demonstrate an absolute lack of reason, to our regret ...

This also applies to such anti-Russian decisions, just hatred for our country: in absolutely irrational and even absurd actions in terms of energy for which the population of European countries has to pay - EU countries, the United Kingdom, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that US companies "make good money" thanks to absurd decisions in Europe.

