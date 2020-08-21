EU making Brexit talks 'unnecessarily difficult': UK

Britain on Friday blamed the European Union for holding up progress to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, as the seventh round of negotiations broke up

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday blamed the European Union for holding up progress to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, as the seventh round of negotiations broke up.

London's chief negotiator David Frost said Brussels' insistence that it accepts EU state aid and fisheries policy before work on other areas made it "unnecessarily difficult to make progress".