EU Making Brexit Talks 'unnecessarily Difficult': UK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:15 PM

EU making Brexit talks 'unnecessarily difficult': UK

Britain on Friday blamed the European Union for holding up progress to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, as the seventh round of negotiations broke up

London's chief negotiator David Frost said Brussels' insistence that it accepts EU state aid and fisheries policy before work on other areas made it "unnecessarily difficult to make progress".

London's chief negotiator David Frost said Brussels' insistence that it accepts EU state aid and fisheries policy before work on other areas made it "unnecessarily difficult to make progress".

More Stories From World

