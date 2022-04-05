EU May Adopt New Anti-Russian Sanctions on Wednesday - French Foreign Ministry

The European Union may adopt new anti-Russian sanctions on Wednesday over the situation in Ukraine's Bucha, increasing pressure on Moscow, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The European Union may adopt new anti-Russian sanctions on Wednesday over the situation in Ukraine's Bucha, increasing pressure on Moscow, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

"The events in Bucha raise the issue of additional sanctions against Russia. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, a meeting in Brussels will take place, where the matter of new sanctions may be settled," Beaune told the RFI radio station.

He added that the EU will step up the pressure on Russia.